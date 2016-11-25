Mozart by Candlelight with the West Coast Chamber Orchestra
Join the West Coast Chamber Orchestra for an evening of music with a remarkable lighting atmosphere! Directed by Dr. Michael Shasberger (artistic director) and Christopher Story VI (conductor emeritus) featuring piano soloist Frank Basile.
Works to include:
Piano Concerto #23 K. 488 In A Major
Divertimento K. 138 Allegro Molto
Symphony #33 K. 319
Special Encore Piano Concerto #21 K. 467 in C Major Andante (Elvira Madigan)
Tickets: $25 General Admission, $20 Seniors 55 and over, $10 Students 19 and under
Available at the Arlington Box Office (805) 963-4408 and at the door. E-mail [email protected] with any questions!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts
- Starts: November 25, 2016 8:00pm - 9:15PM
- Price: $25
- Location: First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://http://www.cieloperformingarts.org/westcoastchamberorchestra.html
- Sponsors: Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts