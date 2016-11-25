Calendar » Mozart by Candlelight with the West Coast Chamber Orchestra

November 25, 2016 from 8:00pm - 9:15PM

Join the West Coast Chamber Orchestra for an evening of music with a remarkable lighting atmosphere! Directed by Dr. Michael Shasberger (artistic director) and Christopher Story VI (conductor emeritus) featuring piano soloist Frank Basile.

Works to include:

Piano Concerto #23 K. 488 In A Major

Divertimento K. 138 Allegro Molto

Symphony #33 K. 319

Special Encore Piano Concerto #21 K. 467 in C Major Andante (Elvira Madigan)

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $20 Seniors 55 and over, $10 Students 19 and under

Available at the Arlington Box Office (805) 963-4408 and at the door. E-mail [email protected] with any questions!