Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

March 11, 2017 from 8:00pm

What will endure when the cataclysm arrives—when the grid fails, society crumbles, and we’re faced with the task of rebuilding? Anne Washburn’s imaginative dark comedy propels us forward nearly a century, following a new civilization stumbling into its future. A paean to live theater, and the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages, Mr. Burns is a fascinating and theatrical exploration of how the pop culture of one era might evolve into the mythology of another. This bold play is a tribute to the human need for storytelling and art-making in traumatic times.

Runs: Mar 4, 8-11 /8pm Mar 5 /2pm

Performing: UCSB's Hatlen Theater

$17 General Admission

$13 UCSB Student/Staff/Faculty/Alumni/General Student/Senior/Child