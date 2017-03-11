Calendar » Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

March 11, 2017 from 2pm

What will endure when the cataclysm arrives—when the grid fails, society crumbles, and we’re faced with the task of rebuilding? Anne Washburn’s imaginative dark comedy propels us forward nearly a century, following a new civilization stumbling into its future. A paean to live theater, and the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages, Mr. Burns is a fascinating and theatrical exploration of how the pop culture of one era might evolve into the mythology of another. This bold play is a tribute to the human need for storytelling and art-making in traumatic times.

Runs: Mar 4, 7-11 /8pm Mar 5 11-12 /2pm

Performing: UCSB's Hatlen Theater

$17 General Admission

$13 UCSB Student/Staff/Faculty/Alumni/General Student/Senior/Child