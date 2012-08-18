Calendar » Mr. Deity Comes to Santa Barbara

August 18, 2012 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

It's true! Mr. Deity will appear in person to talk about "I don’t care if God exists". In this presentation, he will present his views on “practical atheism” — and demonstrate why he believes the question of God’s existence is a terrible distraction that can lead only to conflict and loss. You won't want to miss this special appearance by the Internet"s most famous, beloved (and reviled) god.