"Mr. Holmes" on screen at the Plaza Playhouse Theater

November 14, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, November 14 at 7 pm we bring you Ian McKellen as Sherlock Holmes in the critically acclaimed 2015 production of "Mr. Holmes".

Director Bill Condon puts a spin on Arthur Conan Doyle's most celebrated character with Mr. Holmes, which stars Ian McKellen as the famous detective. The set-up is that a now-retired Holmes, his steel-trap mind starting to fade with old age, lives out his golden years in the late 1940s. He returns from a trip to Japan searching for a plant that could slow the aging process and help him regain the faculties he knows he's lost. While there, he witnessed first-hand the result of America's bombing of Hiroshima, which has put him in a contemplative state. He lives with his devoted housekeeper Mrs. Murno (Laura Linney), and her son Roger (Milo Parker), who turns out to be of great help when the detective reopens his investigation into the case that led to his retirement.

Tickets are $7.00 general admission and available online, at Seastrand (919 Linden Ave., by cash or check only) and at the theater box office prior to showtime. This film is rated "PG" and has a run time of 105 minutes.