Calendar » Mr. Six

October 13, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Set in the mean streets of old and new Beijing, thriller Mr. Six treats the clash of generations as well as that between the ultra-rich and the left-behind. When his son Xiaobo (Li Yifeng) is kidnapped by an ascendant, wealthy gang known for drag-racing luxury sports cars, aging gangster Mr. Six (Feng Xiaogang) calls on a motley crew of old allies for help. The thrilling chase that unfolds reflects on many of the tensions in contemporary Chinese society: between those born to privilege and wealth and those stuck at the bottom, between the local and the global, and between savvy opportunists and those who adhere to old principles of integrity. Feng Xiaogang—most famous for his work as a director and screenwriter—received the 2015 Best Actor Award at the Golden Horse Film Festival in Taipei for his work as the title character.

Join us for a post-screening discussion and Q&A led by Lora Chen (CEO of China Media Consulting) and Mayfair Yang (Director of UCSB Confucius Institute & Professor of Religious Studies and East Asian Studies Departments).

This event is sponsored by the UCSB Confucius Institute and the Carsey-Wolf Center .