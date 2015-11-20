Ms. Fedorova is completing a dissertation on American food aid and agricultural development in the S
Ms. Fedorova is completing a dissertation on American food aid and agricultural development in the Soviet Union during the 1920s and early 1930s.
Sponsored by the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Center for the Studyof Work, Labor, and Democracy
- Starts: November 20, 2015 1:00 pm
- Location: HSSB 4041
- Sponsors: Center for the Studyof Work, Labor, and Democracy