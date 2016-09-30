Calendar » Much Ado About Nothing

September 30, 2016 from 8:00pm

UCSB's NAKED SHAKES turns to one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies and crowd pleasers, Much Ado About Nothing. This timeless story of two of literature’s all-time greatest lovers, Beatrice and Benedick, features some of the wittiest banter in all of Shakespeare. We are excited to present this story of love and devotion in our most intimate venue, the Studio Theater, for a truly “up close and personal” experience for all!

Running: September 30, October 1-2 /8pm

​October 1-2 /2pm

Performing at UCSB's Studio Theater