Calendar » Much Ado About Nothing

October 1, 2016 from 8:00pm

UCSB's NAKED SHAKES now turns to one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies and crowd pleasers, Much Ado About Nothing. This timeless story of two of literature’s all-time greatest lovers, Beatrice and Benedick, features some of the wittiest banter in all of Shakespeare. We are excited to present this story of love and devotion in our most intimate venue, the Studio Theater, for a truly “up close and personal” experience for all!

Running September 30, October 1-2 /8pm

October 1-2 /2pm

​Performing in UCSB's Studio Theater