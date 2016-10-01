Much Ado About Nothing
UCSB's NAKED SHAKES now turns to one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies and crowd pleasers, Much Ado About Nothing. This timeless story of two of literature’s all-time greatest lovers, Beatrice and Benedick, features some of the wittiest banter in all of Shakespeare. We are excited to present this story of love and devotion in our most intimate venue, the Studio Theater, for a truly “up close and personal” experience for all!
Running September 30, October 1-2 /8pm
October 1-2 /2pm
Performing in UCSB's Studio Theater
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Theater and Dance
- Starts: October 1, 2016 8:00pm
- Price: $10
- Location: UCSB
- Website: https://secure.lsit.ucsb.edu/dram/d7/news/event/482
- Sponsors: UCSB Theater and Dance