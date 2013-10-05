Muddy Madness 5k Charity Mud Run and Festival
Do you think you could survive Muddy Madness?
Sky Ranch in Buellton is hosting a 5k Muddy Madness Charity Mud Run and Festival on Saturday, October 5th, 2013. Sign up now for 20 MIND-BLOWING, MUD-FLOWING obstacles! There will also be a Kids Zone, Food, Music, Beer Garden and a 500ft. Slip ‘N Slide. Proceeds from this event go to Alan Hancock College Foundation and the UCSB Scholarship Foundation. Go to www.muddymadness.com or www.facebook.com/MuddyMadness for ticket and event info.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Chumash Casino Resort, KRAZY Country, Marriot Santa Ynez Valley, Pea Soup Andersen's Inn, King Frederick Inn, CLIF Bar Kaena Wine Co., Platinum Performance, Buellton Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau
- Starts: October 5, 2013 9:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $25-$110
- Location: Sky Ranch 650 EAST Highway 246, Buellton, CA, 93427
- Website: http://www.muddymadness.com
