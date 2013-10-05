Calendar » Muddy Madness 5k Charity Mud Run and Festival

October 5, 2013 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

Do you think you could survive Muddy Madness?

Sky Ranch in Buellton is hosting a 5k Muddy Madness Charity Mud Run and Festival on Saturday, October 5th, 2013. Sign up now for 20 MIND-BLOWING, MUD-FLOWING obstacles! There will also be a Kids Zone, Food, Music, Beer Garden and a 500ft. Slip ‘N Slide. Proceeds from this event go to Alan Hancock College Foundation and the UCSB Scholarship Foundation. Go to www.muddymadness.com or www.facebook.com/MuddyMadness for ticket and event info.