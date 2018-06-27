Calendar » Mudslide, Cancer Survivor Speaks on Living Long, Well

June 27, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Montecito mudslide survivor Beverlye Hyman Fead is an author, artist and photographer, living with cancer, who will speak at 6 p.m. June 27 at Impact Hub Santa Barbara, 1117 State St.

She will share some of her secrets to living long and well. "I like to always have goals and projects to work on," she said. Hyman Fead speaks and blogs about how to still live, love and have fun with laughter and passion while aging.

Hyman Fead delivers a powerful, spiritually uplifting message about how not only to be not afraid of aging but to actually look forward to it and she will tell us why. She has taken what she has learned from cancer and passed it on to people who are aging.

"Aging in High Heels" is the title of her online zine filled with inspirational content about aging with acceptance, humor and style. "Aging in High Heels" is also the title of one of her three award-winning books.

She was diagnosed with metastasized Stage IV Uteral Stromal Sarcoma in 2002 and given two months to live. Since then, she wrote her other two books, "I Can Do This: Living with Cancer" and "Nana, What's Cancer?" She also produced an award-winning short documentary, "Stage IV, Living with Cancer."

Her passion is to speak around the country on living with cancer, self-esteem and aging. Having lost her grandmother, mother and both sisters to cancer, she has devoted a great deal of time to dealing with cancer on every level.

One of them was raising money and creating a waiting room for cancer patients in Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital. This room was filled with her paintings and ceramics. Wanting to inspire other cancer patients with her art and writing seemed a natural direction to take after being diagnosed with cancer herself.

In 2006, Hyman Fead became a “Celebration on the Hill Legislative Ambassador” for the American Cancer Society. She has been the honoree at cancer functions in Los Angeles, New York and Santa Barbara. In 2015, she spoke in Washington D.C. from a patient perspective and in 2016 she became an advocate for Global Healthspan Priority Institute in Washington.

She has taken what she has learned and has passed it onto people who are aging and have chronic diseases. Her passion is not only speaking about cancer and aging, but sharing her knowledge about wellness and what steps to take to live in a health span instead of a life span.

Hyman Fead speaks at wellness groups, such as the Canyon Ranch, Sun Valley Wellness Festivals and other organizations.

Admission to the June 27 event is $20 with half the proceeds going to the Montecito Center for Preparedness, Recovery and Rebuilding.