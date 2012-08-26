Multi-Generational Women’s Garden Party
L’Dor V’Dor (From Generation to Generation) is a multi-generational women’s Garden Party. This feel-good FUNraiser event is a celebration of family, honoring our roots, and growing together. Food, music, art. There will be entertainment for children of all ages, activity tables, cartoon portraits by Enterra, storytelling, balloon animals, and craft projects. Guest speaker: Jane Honikman (Santa Barbara County Genealogy Society)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: August 26, 2012 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: $36 per family.
- Location: private estate
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/ldor-vdor.aspx
