Multi-Generational Women's Garden Party

August 26, 2012 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

L’Dor V’Dor (From Generation to Generation) is a multi-generational women’s Garden Party. This feel-good FUNraiser event is a celebration of family, honoring our roots, and growing together. Food, music, art. There will be entertainment for children of all ages, activity tables, cartoon portraits by Enterra, storytelling, balloon animals, and craft projects. Guest speaker: Jane Honikman (Santa Barbara County Genealogy Society)