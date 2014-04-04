Calendar » Murder at Mardi Gras

April 4, 2014 from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

4 course Farm to Fork dinner and murder mystery show

Primal, vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options

Dinner from 6 pm to 7:15, show from 7:15 to 8:30 pm

Murder at Mardi Gras. Suspects are gathered for the reading of the will of

Billionaire Pierre Dupre who was brutally murdered during carnaval season. Suspects are questioned, clues are leaked and you figure out whodunnit. 3 drinks included. Wine, beer and non alcholic drink options like fresh pressed juice.