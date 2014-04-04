Murder at Mardi Gras
4 course Farm to Fork dinner and murder mystery show
Primal, vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options
Dinner from 6 pm to 7:15, show from 7:15 to 8:30 pm
Murder at Mardi Gras. Suspects are gathered for the reading of the will of
Billionaire Pierre Dupre who was brutally murdered during carnaval season. Suspects are questioned, clues are leaked and you figure out whodunnit. 3 drinks included. Wine, beer and non alcholic drink options like fresh pressed juice.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 4, 2014 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
- Price: $49
- Location: Veterans Memorial Bldg
- Website: http://sbmystery.com