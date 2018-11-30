Pixel Tracker

Friday, November 30 , 2018, 5:24 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Museum Library’s Annual Book Sale

November 30, 2018 from 10:00am - 6:00pm
Museum Library’s Annual Book Sale

Join us for the Museum Library’s Annual Book Sale. We’re selling books about everything from the birds to the bees, rocks and trees, Native American history and much, much more.  All proceeds benefit the Library Acquisitions Fund.

Book Sale Hours:

November 30, 10:00 AM-6:00 PM
December 1, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM
December 2, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

 

Event Details

 
 
 