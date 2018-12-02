Calendar » Museum Library’s Annual Book Sale

December 2, 2018 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Join us for the Museum Library’s Annual Book Sale. We’re selling books about everything from the birds to the bees, rocks and trees, Native American history and much, much more. All proceeds benefit the Library Acquisitions Fund.

Book Sale Hours:

November 30, 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

December 1, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

December 2, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM