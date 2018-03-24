Calendar » Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents Beloved Brahms

June 23, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Formerly known as Tuesdays @ 8, the Music Academy Festival Artists Series moves to the Lobero Theatre for seven outstanding chamber ensemble concerts featuring Academy faculty, fellows, and guest artists.

The evening’s program includes a contemporary brass piece by former faculty artist and fellow Anthony Plog (’68), a melodic trio by 19th century composer Carl Reinecke, and a performance of Brahms’ Trio in B Minor.

Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!

Program:

Anthony Plog: Octet

Barbara Butler trumpet / Charles Geyer trumpet / Mark Lawrence trombone / Academy fellows

Reinecke: Trio

Eugene Izotov oboe / Julie Landsman horn / Margaret McDonald piano

Brahms: Trio in B Minor

Glenn Dicterow violin / Alan Stepansky cello / Jonathan Feldman piano