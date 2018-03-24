Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents Beloved Brahms
Formerly known as Tuesdays @ 8, the Music Academy Festival Artists Series moves to the Lobero Theatre for seven outstanding chamber ensemble concerts featuring Academy faculty, fellows, and guest artists.
The evening’s program includes a contemporary brass piece by former faculty artist and fellow Anthony Plog (’68), a melodic trio by 19th century composer Carl Reinecke, and a performance of Brahms’ Trio in B Minor.
Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!
Program:
Anthony Plog: Octet
Barbara Butler trumpet / Charles Geyer trumpet / Mark Lawrence trombone / Academy fellows
Reinecke: Trio
Eugene Izotov oboe / Julie Landsman horn / Margaret McDonald piano
Brahms: Trio in B Minor
Glenn Dicterow violin / Alan Stepansky cello / Jonathan Feldman piano
Event Details
- Starts: June 23, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $42 - Reserved Seating (Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.) Community Acces
- Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/maw-june-23/