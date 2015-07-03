Calendar » Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents Jeremy Denk Leads Mozart

July 3, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Pianist Jeremy Denk will appear as a pianist and leader in an all-Mozart program he will create exclusively for the Music Academy. One of America’s most thought-provoking, multi-faceted, and compelling artists, pianist Jeremy Denk is the winner of a 2013 MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, the 2014 Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America’s 2014 Instrumentalist of the Year award. He has appeared as soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the symphony orchestras of Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and London, and regularly gives recitals in New York, Washington, Boston, Philadelphia, and throughout the United States.