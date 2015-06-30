Calendar » Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents Mozart and Schumann

June 30, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Formerly known as Tuesdays @ 8, the Music Academy Festival Artists Series moves to the Lobero Theatre for seven outstanding chamber ensemble concerts featuring Academy faculty, fellows, and guest artists.

The evening, enjoy Mozart’s delightful Serenade for winds and his Quintet for strings, along with Schumann’s imaginative Fairy Tales for clarinet, viola, and piano.

Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!

Program:

Mozart: Serenade No. 12 in C Minor, K. 388

Eugene Izotov oboe / Richie Hawley clarinet / Dennis Michel bassoon / Julie Landsman horn / Academy fellows

Schumann: Fairy Tales(Märchenerzählungen)

Cynthia Phelps viola / Richie Hawley clarinet / Jeremy Denk piano

Mozart: Quintet No. 3 in C Major, K. 515

Jorja Fleezanis violin / Kathleen Winkler violin / Cynthia Phelps viola / Karen Dreyfus viola / Alan Stepansky cello