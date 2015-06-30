Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents Mozart and Schumann
Formerly known as Tuesdays @ 8, the Music Academy Festival Artists Series moves to the Lobero Theatre for seven outstanding chamber ensemble concerts featuring Academy faculty, fellows, and guest artists.
The evening, enjoy Mozart’s delightful Serenade for winds and his Quintet for strings, along with Schumann’s imaginative Fairy Tales for clarinet, viola, and piano.
Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!
Program:
Mozart: Serenade No. 12 in C Minor, K. 388
Eugene Izotov oboe / Richie Hawley clarinet / Dennis Michel bassoon / Julie Landsman horn / Academy fellows
Schumann: Fairy Tales(Märchenerzählungen)
Cynthia Phelps viola / Richie Hawley clarinet / Jeremy Denk piano
Mozart: Quintet No. 3 in C Major, K. 515
Jorja Fleezanis violin / Kathleen Winkler violin / Cynthia Phelps viola / Karen Dreyfus viola / Alan Stepansky cello
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 30, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $42 - Reserved Seating (Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
- Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/maw-june-30/