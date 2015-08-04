Calendar » Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents Music Academy and New York Philharmonic Partenership

August 4, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Music Academy faculty artists and visiting artists from the New York Philharmonic join forces in the West Coast Premiere of Steve Reich’s Quartet, a duo for clarinets with piano by Ponchielli, contemporary composer Joseph Turrin’s accented Fandango, and a string trio by Ernő von Dohnányi, the grandfather of famed conductor Christoph von Dohnányi.

Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!

Program:

Steve Reich: Quartet (West Coast premiere)

Michael Werner, Daniel Druckman* vibraphones / Conor Hanick, Han Chen** pianos

Ponchielli: Il Convegno, Divertimento for two clarinets

Richie Hawley, Anthony McGill* clarinets / Natasha Kislenko piano

Joseph Turrin: Fandango

Paul Merkelo trumpet / Alan Baer* tuba/ Margaret McDonald piano

von Dohnányi: Serenade

Sheryl Staples* violin / Cynthia Phelps viola / Carter Brey* cello

*New York Philharmonic visiting artists

**Academy fellow