Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents Music Academy and New York Philharmonic Partenership
Music Academy faculty artists and visiting artists from the New York Philharmonic join forces in the West Coast Premiere of Steve Reich’s Quartet, a duo for clarinets with piano by Ponchielli, contemporary composer Joseph Turrin’s accented Fandango, and a string trio by Ernő von Dohnányi, the grandfather of famed conductor Christoph von Dohnányi.
Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!
Program:
Steve Reich: Quartet (West Coast premiere)
Michael Werner, Daniel Druckman* vibraphones / Conor Hanick, Han Chen** pianos
Ponchielli: Il Convegno, Divertimento for two clarinets
Richie Hawley, Anthony McGill* clarinets / Natasha Kislenko piano
Joseph Turrin: Fandango
Paul Merkelo trumpet / Alan Baer* tuba/ Margaret McDonald piano
von Dohnányi: Serenade
Sheryl Staples* violin / Cynthia Phelps viola / Carter Brey* cello
*New York Philharmonic visiting artists
**Academy fellow
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 4, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $42 - Reserved Seating (Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
- Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/maw-aug-4/