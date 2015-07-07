Calendar » Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents SonataFest

July 7, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Formerly known as Tuesdays @ 8, the Music Academy Festival Artists Series moves to the Lobero Theatre for seven outstanding chamber ensemble concerts featuring Academy faculty, fellows, and guest artists.

In this evening’s program Academy faculty will perform sonatas by Hungarian (Leo Weiner) and Israeli (Lev Kogan) composers, a world premiere sonata by American contemporary composer Pierre Jalbert, and Brahms’ Sonata in D Minor for violin and piano.

Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!

Program:

Weiner: Sonata No. 2

Kathleen Winkler violin / Jonathan Feldman piano

Pierre Jalbert: Sonata (world premiere)

Richie Hawley clarinet / Conor Hanick piano

Kogan: Hassidic Suite

Julie Landsman horn / Hiromi Fukuda piano

Brahms: Sonata in D Minor

Glenn Dicterow violin / Martin Katzpiano