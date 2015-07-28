Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents The brandenburgs
Formerly known as Tuesdays @ 8, the Music Academy Festival Artists Series moves to the Lobero Theatre for seven outstanding chamber ensemble concerts featuring Academy faculty, fellows, and guest artists.
Baroque specialist Nicholas McGegan joins Academy faculty and fellows in four of the iconic Bach Brandenburg Concertos.
Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!
Program:
Bach: Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 1, 2, 3, and 6
Kathleen Winkler violin / Alexander Treger violin / Stephen Bryant violin / Richard O’Neill viola / David Geber cello / Nico Abondolo double bass / Jim Walker flute / Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida oboe / Benjamin Kamins bassoon / Julie Landsman horn / Paul Merkelo trumpet / Nichoals McGegan harpsichord / Academy fellows
- Starts: July 28, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $42 - Reserved Seating (Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
- Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/maw-july-28/