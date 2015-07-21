Calendar » Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents Two, Five, and Nine

July 21, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Formerly known as Tuesdays @ 8, the Music Academy Festival Artists Series moves to the Lobero Theatre for seven outstanding chamber ensemble concerts featuring Academy faculty, fellows, and guest artists.

TWO musicians will perform Academy alumnus James Stephenson’s Vignettes. The JACK QUARTET + Thomas Adès in his Piano Quintet = FIVE, and Louis Spohr’s Nonet will conclude the program.

Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!

Program:

James Stephenson (‘01): Vignettes

Paul Merkelo trumpet / Michael Werner percussion

Thomas Adès: Piano Quintet

JACK Quartet / Thomas Adès piano

Spohr: Nonet

Kathleen Winkler violin / Karen Dreyfus viola / David Geber cello / Nico Abondolo double bass / Timothy Day flute / Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida oboe / Richie Hawley clarinet / Benjamin Kamins bassoon / Julie Landsman horn