Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents Two, Five, and Nine
Formerly known as Tuesdays @ 8, the Music Academy Festival Artists Series moves to the Lobero Theatre for seven outstanding chamber ensemble concerts featuring Academy faculty, fellows, and guest artists.
TWO musicians will perform Academy alumnus James Stephenson’s Vignettes. The JACK QUARTET + Thomas Adès in his Piano Quintet = FIVE, and Louis Spohr’s Nonet will conclude the program.
Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!
Program:
James Stephenson (‘01): Vignettes
Paul Merkelo trumpet / Michael Werner percussion
Thomas Adès: Piano Quintet
JACK Quartet / Thomas Adès piano
Spohr: Nonet
Kathleen Winkler violin / Karen Dreyfus viola / David Geber cello / Nico Abondolo double bass / Timothy Day flute / Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida oboe / Richie Hawley clarinet / Benjamin Kamins bassoon / Julie Landsman horn
Event Details
- Starts: July 21, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $42 - Reserved Seating (Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
- Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/maw-july-21/