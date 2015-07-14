Calendar » Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents Vive La France

July 14, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Formerly known as Tuesdays @ 8, the Music Academy Festival Artists Series moves to the Lobero Theatre for seven outstanding chamber ensemble concerts featuring Academy faculty, fellows, and guest artists.

This evening’s program celebrates French music and style on Bastille Day, including a Ravel Sonata for violin and cello and Fauré’s Piano Quartet in C Minor.

Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!

Program:

Couperin: Concert Royeux No. 1

Timothy Day flute / Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida oboe / Benjamin Kamins bassoon / Nico Abondolo double bass

Ravel: Sonata

Jorja Fleezanis violin / Alan Stepansky cello

Pierre Boulez: Une page d’ephéméride

Conor Hanick piano

Fauré: Piano Quartet in C Minor

Glenn Dicterow violin / Karen Dreyfusviola / David Geber cello / Jonathan Feldman piano