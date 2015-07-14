Music Academy Festival Artists Series presents Vive La France
Formerly known as Tuesdays @ 8, the Music Academy Festival Artists Series moves to the Lobero Theatre for seven outstanding chamber ensemble concerts featuring Academy faculty, fellows, and guest artists.
This evening’s program celebrates French music and style on Bastille Day, including a Ravel Sonata for violin and cello and Fauré’s Piano Quartet in C Minor.
Downtown Santa Barbara restaurants Arlington Tavern, C’est Cheese, and Seagrass will offer perks for pre-concert dining. Simply show your tickets to your server and enjoy!
Program:
Couperin: Concert Royeux No. 1
Timothy Day flute / Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida oboe / Benjamin Kamins bassoon / Nico Abondolo double bass
Ravel: Sonata
Jorja Fleezanis violin / Alan Stepansky cello
Pierre Boulez: Une page d’ephéméride
Conor Hanick piano
Fauré: Piano Quartet in C Minor
Glenn Dicterow violin / Karen Dreyfusviola / David Geber cello / Jonathan Feldman piano
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 14, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $42 - Reserved Seating (Ticket prices include a $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)
- Location: Lobero Theatre- 33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/maw-july-14/