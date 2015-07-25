Calendar » Music Academy Festival Artists Series presentsNicholas McGegan Conducts Selections from Handel’s Ope

July 25, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Baroque and Classical specialist Nicholas McGegan will present highlights from Handel’s Italian opera Orlando, featuring singers from the Academy’s Voice Program. Widely regarded as one of the finest Baroque conductors of his generation, Nicholas McGegan is increasingly recognized for his probing and revelatory explorations of music of all periods. He has been music director of Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra for 29 years, and was artistic director of the International Handel Festival Göttingen for 20 years (1991–2011). He also serves as principal guest conductor of the Pasadena Symphony.