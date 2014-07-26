Calendar » Music Academy of the West Gilbert Conducts Schubert

July 26, 2014 from 8:00pm

“Alan Gilbert is helping to change the template for what an American orchestra can be.” – The New York Times

Music director of the New York Philharmonic since 2009, Alan Gilbert has spearheaded a series of meaningful artistic initiatives and alliances that have made his orchestra a point of pride for his city and country. He has been honored for his commitment to contemporary music and the work of American composers. This concert launches the public phase of his orchestra’s new partnership with the Music Academy.

Program:

Adès: Chamber Symphony

Schoenberg: Chamber Symphony

Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-flat Major, D. 125