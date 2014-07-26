Music Academy of the West Gilbert Conducts Schubert
“Alan Gilbert is helping to change the template for what an American orchestra can be.” – The New York Times
Music director of the New York Philharmonic since 2009, Alan Gilbert has spearheaded a series of meaningful artistic initiatives and alliances that have made his orchestra a point of pride for his city and country. He has been honored for his commitment to contemporary music and the work of American composers. This concert launches the public phase of his orchestra’s new partnership with the Music Academy.
Program:
Adès: Chamber Symphony
Schoenberg: Chamber Symphony
Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-flat Major, D. 125
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 26, 2014 8:00pm
- Price: Tickets available by calling (805)969-8787
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/maw-july-26/