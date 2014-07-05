Calendar » Music Academy of the West presents Opera Scenes

July 5, 2014 from 2:30pm

Best-loved scenes from Menotti’s The Medium, Verdi’s Aida, Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri, Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Britten’s Peter Grimes, and Beethoven’s Fidelio are brought to life by Academy Voice Fellows in this operatic potpourri staged by visiting artist Gregory Fortner, director of recent highly praised LA Opera productions of La Bohème and Don Giovanni.