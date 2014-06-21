Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Music Academy of the West presents Strauss’ Alpine Symphony

June 21, 2014 from 8:00pm

“This spectacular sonic depiction of an Alpine outing and its exhilarating climaxes are irresistible” – The New York Times

The Academy Festival Orchestra performance features Strauss’ landmark tone poem in a unique arrangement for brass instruments and Beethoven’s Second Symphony

Program:

R. Strauss, arr. by Jay Friedman: An Alpine Symphony, Op. 64
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, “Classical,” Op. 25
Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 67

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: June 21, 2014 8:00pm
  • Price: Tickets available by calling (805)969-8787
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/maw-june-21/
 
 
 