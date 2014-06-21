Music Academy of the West presents Strauss’ Alpine Symphony
“This spectacular sonic depiction of an Alpine outing and its exhilarating climaxes are irresistible” – The New York Times
The Academy Festival Orchestra performance features Strauss’ landmark tone poem in a unique arrangement for brass instruments and Beethoven’s Second Symphony
Program:
R. Strauss, arr. by Jay Friedman: An Alpine Symphony, Op. 64
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, “Classical,” Op. 25
Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 67
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 21, 2014 8:00pm
- Price: Tickets available by calling (805)969-8787
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/maw-june-21/