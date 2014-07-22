Calendar » Music Academy of the West presents Tuesdays at 8

Music Academy of the West presents Tuesdays at 8

July 22, 2014 from 8:00pm

James Gaffigan conducts a faculty sinfonietta in the newly renovated Lobero Theatre. Program: Debussy/Sachs: Prelude à l’après midi d’un faun

Hough: Piano Sonata No. 2

Mahler/Klaus Simon: Symphony No. 4