Music Academy of the West presents Tuesdays at 8

July 22, 2014 from 8:00pm

James Gaffigan conducts a faculty sinfonietta in the newly renovated Lobero Theatre.

Program:

Debussy/Sachs: Prelude à l’après midi d’un faun
Hough: Piano Sonata No. 2
Mahler/Klaus Simon: Symphony No. 4

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: July 22, 2014 8:00pm
  • Price: Tickets available by calling (805)969-8787
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/maw-july-22/
 
 
 