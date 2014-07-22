Music Academy of the West presents Tuesdays at 8
July 22, 2014 from 8:00pm
James Gaffigan conducts a faculty sinfonietta in the newly renovated Lobero Theatre.
Program:
Debussy/Sachs: Prelude à l’après midi d’un faun
Hough: Piano Sonata No. 2
Mahler/Klaus Simon: Symphony No. 4
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 22, 2014 8:00pm
- Price: Tickets available by calling (805)969-8787
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido Street
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/maw-july-22/