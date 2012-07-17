Music At the Ranch 6 Week Summer Concert Series
Tuesday Evenings: July 17, 24, 31 & August 7, 14, 21 This six-week series will take place on Tuesday evenings in July and August. The community is invited to enjoy live music surrounded by the serene beauty of the gardens of Stow House. This series is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy performances by local musicians. Beverages including wine and beer available for purchase. Bring a picnic and enjoy dinner alfresco!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ATK Space Systems
- Starts: July 17, 2012 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.stowhouse.com/upcomingevents.php#
