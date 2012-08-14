Calendar » Music At the Ranch 6 Week Summer Concert Series

August 14, 2012 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Tuesday Evenings: July 17, 24, 31 & August 7, 14, 21 August 14, Area 51 This six-week series will take place on Tuesday evenings in July and August. The community is invited to enjoy live music surrounded by the serene beauty of the gardens of Stow House. This series is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy performances by local musicians. Beverages including wine and beer available for purchase. Bring a picnic and enjoy dinner alfresco!