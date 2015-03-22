Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 5:05 pm | Partly Cloudy 75º

 
 
 
 

Music at Trinity - JS Bach Birthday Celebration

March 22, 2015 from 3:30pm - 4:45pm

“Music at Trinity”

sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara

presents its annual

J.S. BACH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Sunday, March 22, 2015 at 3:30 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church

1500 State Street (at Micheltorena), Santa Barbara

Admission Free – goodwill donations welcome

For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419.

February 7, Santa Barbara, CA  –  The 2014/15 season of “Music at Trinity” community concerts continue with its annual J.S. Bach Birthday Celebration event, drawing together various instrumental and vocal combinations for a rare treat and view of this much-loved composer. Performers are to include:

Thomas Joyce, organist and Minister of Keyboard Music, Trinity Episcopal Church

            Toccata, Adagio, and Fugue in C Major, BWV 540

Camden Boyle, violin, UCSB student of Yuval Yaron

            Partita in B minor, BWV 1002

Joanna Lynn-Jacobs, soprano, Master’s student, UCLA; with Thomas Joyce, organ

            Kommt ihr angefochten Sünder from Cantate No. 30

Joanne de Mars, cello with Thomas Joyce

            Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 2 in D Major, BWV 1028                        

and closing the recital

Egle Januleviciute, piano

            French Suite in B Minor, BWV 814              

For additional information or, please contact Thomas Joyce at [email protected] or 805.965.7419

 

