Music at Trinity - JS Bach Birthday Celebration
“Music at Trinity”
sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara
presents its annual
J.S. BACH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Sunday, March 22, 2015 at 3:30 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Church
1500 State Street (at Micheltorena), Santa Barbara
Admission Free – goodwill donations welcome
For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
February 7, Santa Barbara, CA – The 2014/15 season of “Music at Trinity” community concerts continue with its annual J.S. Bach Birthday Celebration event, drawing together various instrumental and vocal combinations for a rare treat and view of this much-loved composer. Performers are to include:
Thomas Joyce, organist and Minister of Keyboard Music, Trinity Episcopal Church
Toccata, Adagio, and Fugue in C Major, BWV 540
Camden Boyle, violin, UCSB student of Yuval Yaron
Partita in B minor, BWV 1002
Joanna Lynn-Jacobs, soprano, Master’s student, UCLA; with Thomas Joyce, organ
Kommt ihr angefochten Sünder from Cantate No. 30
Joanne de Mars, cello with Thomas Joyce
Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 2 in D Major, BWV 1028
and closing the recital
Egle Januleviciute, piano
French Suite in B Minor, BWV 814
# # #
For additional information or, please contact Thomas Joyce at [email protected] or 805.965.7419
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Suzanne
- Starts: March 22, 2015 3:30pm - 4:45pm
- Price: admission free, goodwill donation welcome
- Location: Trinity Episcopal Church
- Website: http://www.trinitysb.org