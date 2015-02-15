Calendar » Music at Trinity: A Valentine’s Delight, Duos for Violin, Clarinet & Piano

February 15, 2015 from 3:30 pm - 4:45pm

“Music at Trinity”

a community concert series sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara

presents

A Valentine’s Delight

Duos for Violin, Clarinet & Piano

with guest artists

Han Soo Kim, violin

Joanne Kim, clarinet

Neil Di Maggio, piano

Sunday, February 15, 2015 at 3:30 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church

1500 State Street (at Micheltorena), Santa Barbara

Admission Free – goodwill donations welcome

For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

January 28, 2015, Santa Barbara, CA – The 2014/15 season of “Music at Trinity” community concerts continue with a trio of Westmont College faculty –Han Soo Kim, violin; Joanne Kim, clarinet; and Neil Di Maggio, piano- in music of Beethoven, Rossini and Kreisler.

Mssrs. Kim and Di Maggio open the afternoon’s recital program with Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23. This dramatic sonata was written in 1800-01 and intended to be published as a pair with the more sunny “Spring” Sonata, Op. 24 in A Major

Clarinetist Joanne Kim will then join Neil Di Maggio in Rossini’s Introduction, Theme and Variations. The theme of this work comes from an obscure Rossini opera, Donna de Lago (Lady of the Lake) and is based on a soprano aria from the Act I aria, "Oh quante lacrime.

Closing the afternoon recital program in Romantic fashion will be Mssrs. Kim and Di Maggio rejoining for Fritz Kreisler’s beloved trio of pieces: Schön Rosmarin (Lovely Rosemary), Liebesleid (Love’s Sorrow) and Liebesfreud (Love’s Joy). Published in 1905, these were frequent encore choices of Kreisler’

PROGRAM

Beethoven, Violin Sonata No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23

Han Soo Kim, violin and Neil Di Maggio, piano

Rossini, Introduction, Theme and Variations

Joanne Kim, clarinet and Neil Di Maggio, piano

Kreisler, Alt-Wiener Tanzweisen (Old Viennese Dances)

1, Schön Rosmarin - 2, Liebesleid - 3, Liebesfreud

Han Soo Kim, violin and Neil Di Maggio, piano

--------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Violinist HAN SOO KIM is an award-winning and internationally accomplished artist who has performed to critical acclaim in over a dozen countries on four continents.

Dr. Kim has concertized extensively as a solo performer, duo-recitalist and chamber musician. In the United States, he has performed in some of the nation’s most prominent venues including Alice Tully Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Boston Symphony Hall, Weill Recital Hall and Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall, Cutler Majestic Theater, Jordan Hall, Kaufmann Concert Hall, and The Kennedy Center. Performances have also led him to world-renowned conservatories, music schools and festivals including Académie Interna-tionale de Courchevel, Boston Conservatory, Columbia University, Le Domaine Forget International Music Festival, The Juilliard School, Longy School of Music, Manhattan School of Music, Mannes College, Meadowmount School of Music, Morningside Music Bridge, Musicorda, New England Conservatory, and Stony Brook University.

Dr. Kim has earned the Doctor of Musical Arts in violin performance under a fellowship grant at SUNY-Stony Brook. His B.M. and M.M. violin performance degrees are from the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City where he was a merit scholarship recipient studying under the tutelage of Sally Thomas. Other influential teachers and mentors include Roman Totenberg and Pamela Frank. Han Soo has worked extensively with distinguished chamber music artists including Emerson, Guarneri and Juilliard String Quartets. In New York, he has taught classes at Meadowmount School of Music, Stony Brook University and Pre-Colleges of The Juilliard School and Mannes College.

Dr. Kim is a Promessa Records Artist with the recent release of Encore Favori, a solo CD featuring a dozen encores and virtuosic showpieces. He will be releasing more albums with Promessa Records in the near future including the complete Brahms Sonatas. Dr. Kim devotes a considerable amount of time to teaching, traveling for lectures and masterclasses, as well as maintaining an internationally active recording and performance schedule.

At Westmont College, Dr. Kim teaches alongside his wife, Joanne Kim, a clarinetist. Dr. Kim performs on a 1721 Carlo Antonio Testore.

Clarinetist JOANNE KIM has concertized as a solo performer, and chamber and orchestral musician in many parts of North America and Asia. Her performing career began in her late teens with the honorable Stamas Scholarship Fund from the New York Philharmonic offering her a new clarinet for her studies and concerts.

She has performed with New York Soloist Ensemble, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Korean Chamber Orchestra, OSH Opera Orchestra, and the New Jersey Philharmonic Orchestra, amongst others. Concerts have led her to renowned venues including Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Symphony Space, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Massey Hall, Glenn Gould Studio, Toronto Centre for the Arts, Roy Thompson Hall, and Merkin Hall. She has also performed at colleges, conservatories and festivals including Royal Conservatory of Music, Mannes College, Columbia University, Manhattan School of Music, Queens College, Hunter College, University of Western Ontario, Ball State University, Long Island University, Waterloo Windfest, and Centre d’arts Orford. As a passionate educator, Ms. Kim travels to give lectures and classes while maintaining an active performance schedule.

Ms. Kim has earned her B.M. and M.M. degrees with merit scholarship in clarinet performance including the prestigious Orchestral Performance Program at the Manhattan School of Music. She is currently pursuing her Doctor of Musical Arts at Manhattan School of Music with a fellowship under the tutelage of Professor Mark Nuccio. Ms. Kim performs with her husband, Han Soo Kim, a violinist, and is delighted to be a faculty at Westmont College.

NEIL DI MAGGIO is in demand as a collaborative pianist in the music community of Santa Barbara and has been praised by the Santa Barbara Independent for his "brilliant display" in his performance of Beethoven's Choral Fantasy. Neil graduated summa cum laude from San Jose State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Piano Performance, under the direction of Dr. Alfred Kanwischer. He completed his Master's Degree in Piano Performance at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music where he studied piano with Mack McCray and harpsichord with Laurette Goldberg. Following a season of collaborative piano work in Phoenix, Arizona, Neil returned to school to earn his Master of Music degree in Collaborative Piano with Anne Epperson at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Neil is currently Director of Research and Prospect Management in the Office of College Advancement at Westmont College. He partners with Westmont's faculty and students in collaborative projects, in particular with his wife, flutist Andrea Di Maggio, violinist Han Soo Kim, clarinetist Joanne Kim, and Sonos Montecito Woodwind Quintet. Neil maintains a small piano studio in addition to other collaborative piano projects, and enjoys fathering three wonderful children. www.dimaggiomusic.com

# # #

For additional information or, please contact Thomas Joyce at [email protected]