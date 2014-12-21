Calendar » Music at Trinity, Advent Organ Series, IV

December 21, 2014 from 3:30pm - 4:45pm

Music at Trinity

Community Concert Series,

sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara

presents

Advent Organ Series, IV

Parisian Masters of the Twentieth Century

Organ music by Marcel Dupré, Jean Langlais, Olivier Messiaen, Charles Tournemire, Charles-Marie Widor.

with

THOMAS JOYCE, organist

Minister of Keyboard Music, Trinity Episcopal Church

Sunday, December 21 at 3:30pm

Trinity Episcopal Church

1500 State Street (at Micheltorena), Santa Barbara

Admission Free – goodwill donations welcome

For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419.

ABOUT THOMAS JOYCE, organist

Thomas Joyce, Minister of Keyboard Music at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, has served a number of prominent churches, cathedrals , and schools throughout the United States as an organist, choirmaster, pianist, singer, teacher, and composer. Originally from Cambridge, England, Thomas has spent most of his career in the United States. He holds degrees in music from Oberlin College Conservatory of Music, Yale University Institute of Sacred Music, and the University of Washington School of Music.