Music at Trinity, Advent Organ Series, IV
Music at Trinity
Community Concert Series,
sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara
presents
Advent Organ Series, IV
Parisian Masters of the Twentieth Century
Organ music by Marcel Dupré, Jean Langlais, Olivier Messiaen, Charles Tournemire, Charles-Marie Widor.
with
THOMAS JOYCE, organist
Minister of Keyboard Music, Trinity Episcopal Church
Sunday, December 21 at 3:30pm
Trinity Episcopal Church
1500 State Street (at Micheltorena), Santa Barbara
Admission Free – goodwill donations welcome
For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
ABOUT THOMAS JOYCE, organist
Thomas Joyce, Minister of Keyboard Music at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, has served a number of prominent churches, cathedrals , and schools throughout the United States as an organist, choirmaster, pianist, singer, teacher, and composer. Originally from Cambridge, England, Thomas has spent most of his career in the United States. He holds degrees in music from Oberlin College Conservatory of Music, Yale University Institute of Sacred Music, and the University of Washington School of Music.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Suzanne
- Starts: December 21, 2014 3:30pm - 4:45pm
- Price: Admission free, Goodwill donation welcome
- Location: 1500 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA