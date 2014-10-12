Calendar » “Music at Trinity” Community Concert Series

October 12, 2014 from 3:30 p.m.

The Music at Trinity community recital series sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara opens its 2014-15 season with a return visit by organist KATYA GOTSDINER-MCMAHAN on Sunday, October 12, 2014 at 3:30 p.m. with a program entitled “Music of the Kings”. Music to be performed includes works by Louis Marchand, William Walton, Francisco Correa de Arauxo, and W. Eugene Thayer. Guest artist, Suzanne Duffy, flute, will collaborate with Dr. Gotsdiner-McMcMahan in a charming sonata by Joachim Quantz.

“MUSIC OF THE KINGS”

Music written for the kings of France, Spain, Prussia, Great Britain, and Russia.

Sunday, October 12 at 3:30 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State S. (at Micheltorena) in Santa Barbara

Admission free — goodwill donations welcome.

For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

More about KATYA GOTSDINER-MCMAHAN, organist

Katya Gotsdiner-McMahan, born in Russia, holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in organ and musicology from the Moscow Conservatory, including Doctor of Musical Arts degree in organ performance, Ph.D. in musicology, and a Master of Music degree in church music with organ emphasis from the University of Kansas.

She has participated in master classes with Ludger Lomann, Jos van der Kooj, Olivier Latry and James Higdon. Gotsdiner won prizes at the First Kikta International Organ Competition (2005), the First Beedlaw Moscow Festival of the Young Artists (2007), the Fifth International Organ Music Festival-Competition “Gatchina-St. Petersburg” (2004), the Sixth International Organ Competition Marcello Galanti (2005, Italy), and the First All Russian Festival-Competition for Young Organists “Soli Deo Gloria” (2007).

She has performed at concert halls and churches in Moscow and throughout Russia, as well as in Austria, Italy, The Netherlands and the United States. She has been featured on Russian state radio and television, including a performance with the Russian National Symphony Orchestra, and has performed and lectured about Russian organ music at the University of California Los Angeles, the University of Kansas, and in Amsterdam. In June 2014 her lecture was featured at the National Convention of the American Guild of Organists in Boston.

Presently she holds the position of Chancel Choir director and organist at First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo where she is a founder and a Director of Organ Concert Series, presenting a variety of organ programs every month. On the Central Coast of California she performs piano, organ, harpsichord, and celesta with the Lompoc Valley Master Chorale, North County Chorus, Central Coast Children Choir, San Luis Obispo Symphony, Symphony of the Vines, Santa Maria Philharmonic, San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra, and San Luis Obispo Opera. For more information visit: www.KatyaGotsdiner.com

About SUZANNE DUFFY, flutist

SUZANNE DUFFY, second flute/piccolo for Opera Santa Barbara and Principal Flute, Symphony of the Vines, has performed with the Palm Beach Opera, Opera San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Florida West Coast Symphony, Santa Barbara Symphony, Florida Philharmonic, Indianapolis Symphony and was a four-season member of the Miami-based New World Symphony, Artistic Director Michael Tilson Thomas. Suzanne has also participated in such festivals as the Music Academy of the West, the Festival-Institute at Round Top, the Conservatoire-Americaine at Fontainbleau, and the Bach Aria Institute.

Now in her second year as Lecturer in Flute at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Suzanne has held teaching positions in flute at Indiana and Indiana State Universities; and in introductory music theory while at the SUNY-Stony Brook. She also has a diverse music administration resumé, from publicity to concert production work, with symphonies, ballet companies, and chamber music organizations. Suzanne holds flute performance degrees from Northwestern and Indiana Universities as well as additional post-graduate studies at SUNY- Stony Brook. Her major teachers have included Carol Wincenc, Peter Lloyd, Walfrid Kujala, Sam Baron, and master classes with the late Geoffrey Gilbert.