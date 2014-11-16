Calendar » Music at Trinity presents: A Fall Fantaisie, Music for Two Flutes & Piano

November 16, 2014 from 3:30 pm - 4:45 pm

Santa Barbara flutist SUZANNE DUFFY returns to the “Music at Trinity” community concert series for another recital collaboration with PAUL FRIED, Principal Flutist, New West Symphony, and pianist CHRISTOPHER DAVIS in music of Claudio Monteverdi, JS Bach, Philippe Gaubert, Camille Saint-Saëns, Georges Hüe and Franz Doppler.

SUZANNE DUFFY is an active orchestral and chamber music performer and studio teacher throughout the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. Second Flute/Piccolo for the Opera Santa Barbara orchestra and Principal Flute, Symphony of the Vines (San Luis Obispo County), she has performed with the Palm Beach Opera, Opera San Luis Obispo, Florida West Coast Symphony, Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Santa Barbara Symphony, Florida Philharmonic, Indianapolis Symphony and the Miami-based New World Symphony. It was while assisting the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, that she first met, and performed with flutist Paul Fried. In September 2014, she began a new position as Lecturer in Flute at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where she offers studio flute instruction and assists as orchestral sectional coach.

Flutist PAUL FRIED has long been regarded as one of America's foremost flutists and is noted for his beautiful sound. The Los Angeles Times has described his playing as " masterful". The Santa Barbara News Press described his playing as " absolutely stunning". Before his graduation from studies with Julius Baker at the Juilliard in 1970, at the age of 23, Paul successfully auditioned for the Boston Symphony. He held the positions of BSO’s Assistant Principal (1971-1982) and Solo Flutist of the Boston Pops (1976-1982). From 1982 to 1985, he was Co-Principal Flutist of the Pittsburgh Symphony under André Previn. He has appeared as soloist with the Boston Symphony, Boston Pops, Pittsburgh Symphony, New West Symphony and Cedar Rapids Symphony. At the invitation of Herbert von Karajan, he performed as guest Solo Flutist with the Berlin Philharmonic in December 1976. He is the only American flutist who has performed as Solo Flutist with the Berlin Philharmonic during the von Karajan years.

Fried currently lives in Los Angeles where he has been Solo Flutist of the New West Symphony for the last 20 years and also often performs as Solo Flutist with the California Philharmonic. An active studio musician, Fried has recorded over 200 movie and television scores, including most of the Lethal Weapon and Die Hard scores, Robin Hood, Ice Age, Hoffa, Monster in Law, and many others. He is presently finishing a personal project of recording all the Mozart flute concertos with Virtuosi de Los Angeles chamber orchestra ensemble.

Ms. Duffy and Mr. Fried will be assisted by pianist CHRISTOPHER DAVIS, who has been a prizewinner of numerous competitions, including Santa Barbara’s Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, the San Diego Symphony Young Artist Competition, the California Young Artists Competition in Escondido, and the Joanna Hodges International Piano Competition.

Since moving to Santa Barbara in 2008 to commence his D.M.A. at UC-Santa Barbara, Chris immersed himself in its vast music community, including serving as house manager for the Music Academy of the West since 2009 (current), and production associate for Camerata Pacifica since 2009-2014. He has collaborated independently with several of the Camerata Pacifica musicians, including flutist Adrian Spence, violinist Catherine Leonard, violist Richard O’Neill, and cellist Ani Aznavoorian. Chris presently serves as collaborative pianist for the Westmont College choral programs under Dr. Michael Shasberger, pianist for Santa Barbara’s St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, and leads an active private piano studio. He is in his second season as Chair of the Santa Barbara Music Club’s Concert Committee, and responsible for programming its bi-monthly community concert series, October to May.

Chris attended UC-San Diego where he received his B.A. in Music with Departmental Honors in 2004. At the University of Arkansas, he received his M.M. in 2007, and Graduate Certificate in Advanced Instrumental Performance in 2008. In 2013, Chris completed his D.M.A. in piano performance at the UC-Santa Barbara as a student of Paul Berkowitz and Robert Koenig.

For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419.