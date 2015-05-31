Calendar » Music at Trinity: The Majesty of Trumpet & Organ

May 31, 2015 from 3:30pm - 4:45pm

The “Music at Trinity” community concert series, sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara presents

THE MAJESTY OF TRUMPET & ORGAN

Sunday, May 31, 2015 at 3:30 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State Street (at Micheltorena), Santa Barbara

Admission Free – goodwill donations welcome

The final program of the 2014-2015 “Music at Trinity” community concert series, The Majesty of Trumpet & Organ, brings Yamaha Artist trumpet player, Brian Chin from Seattle, Washington to Santa Barbara care of Trinity’s newly installed (Sept 2014) organist, Thomas Joyce.

Recital repertoire will include Prayer of St. Gregory by Alan Hovhannes, The Hollow Men by Vincent Persichetti, and the unusual jazz-inspired Sonata for Trumpet and Organ by Naji Hakim.

Mssrs. Chin and Joyce met when Joyce served as organist at Seattle’s St. Mark’s Cathedral. They are delighted to come together again to share their collaborative work with the Santa Barbara community on Sunday, May 31, 2015 at 3:30 p.m. in the marvelous acoustic of the sanctuary of Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara, located at 1500 State Street (at Micheltorena). Admission is free; goodwill donations encouraged, in support of the artists and the series.

More about the Performers

Yamaha Artist BRIAN CHIN is an international trumpet soloist and advocate for new music. He has commissioned and premiered many works as the Artistic Director of the Universal Language 21st Century Music Project. Brian also performs on baroque trumpet, is a co-founder of the early music ensemble, the Seattle Trumpet Consort, serves as principal trumpet for the Tacoma Symphony, and performs regularly with the Seattle Symphony. His improvising ensemble TORCH features original compositions and blurs the styles between classical and jazz. Dr. Chin is the Head of Instrumental Music an Associate Professor at Seattle Pacific University. His two solo recordings, entitled Universal Language and Eventide, are available on Origin Classical.

Organist DR. THOMAS JOYCE, Minister of Keyboard Music at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, has served a number of prominent Episcopal churches and cathedrals throughout the United States, including Trinity Church-on-the-Green, New Haven, Washington National Cathedral and St. Paul’s, K St. in Washington D.C., St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle, Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, and St. Paul’s, Burlingame. Originally from Cambridge, England, Thomas has spent most of his career in the United States. He holds degrees in music from Interlochen Arts Academy, Oberlin College Conservatory of Music, Yale University Institute of Sacred Music, and the University of Washington School of Music. As an organist, harpsichordist, pianist, accompanist, singer, conductor, teacher, and composer, Thomas enjoys putting to use many different facets of musicianship. In addition to his work at Trinity, Thomas teaches private lessons in voice, piano, and organ, and is a piano accompanist and vocal coach at San Marcos High School.

# # #

For additional information or, please contact Thomas Joyce, Minister of Keyboard Music, Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara at t[email protected], or 805.965.7419