Calendar » Music at Trinity: William Wood, bassoon & Friends, Celebrating 40 Years of Musical Memories

January 11, 2015 from 3:30pm - 4:45pm

“Music at Trinity”

sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara

presents

William Wood, Bassoonist & Friends: 40 Years of Musical Memories

with guest artists

Thomas Joyce, organ & piano, Minister of Keyboard Music, Trinity Episcopal Church

Kate Wallace & Doug Clegg, vocals, Founders & Directors of Trinity Backstage Coffeehouse

Duncan Massey, bassoon, Principal bassoon, New West Symphony

Sunday, JANUARY 11, 2015 at 3:30 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church

1500 State Street (at Micheltorena), Santa Barbara

Admission Free – goodwill donations welcome

For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419.

William Wood will be joined by new and old friends and colleagues to commemorate his 40th anniversary of bassoon playing. Thomas Joyce, Minister of Keyboard Music at Trinity, Duncan Massey, principal bassoonist of the New West Symphony, and Kate Wallace & Doug Clegg, founders of the popular Trinity Backstage Coffeehouse will join Mr. Wood to perform together in an eclectic program of works that date back to his beginning days as a bassoonist. Classical, folk, blues, you name it, will show up on this fun program full of memories old and new.

PROGRAM - Works for solo bassoon and keyboard, bassoon and voice, and bassoon duo by W.A. Mozart, Igor Stravinsky, Antonio Vivaldi, Bill Douglas, Francisco Mignone, Kate Walllace & Doug Clegg, and a world premiere Sonatine for bassoon and piano by Craig Phillips.

ABOUT WILLIAM WOOD, bassoonist - William Wood attended Saint Olaf College (B.A., Music, 1984, studies with Benjamin Kamins & Charles Ullery) and the University Of Southern California (M.M., Music - Bassoon Performance, 1987, private study with Michael O'Donovan, and masterclasses with Norman Herzberg). He has worked extensively as a freelance bassoonist in the greater Los Angeles area since 1984, and is currently a member of the New West Symphony, Los Angeles Master Chorale Sinfonia Orchestra, and Riverside Philharmonic. He regularly performs with the LA Opera Orchestra and has appeared in the past with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony, and the LA Chamber Orchestra. Mr. Wood resides in Santa Barbara with his husband, Mark Asman.

For additional information or, please contact Thomas Joyce at [email protected]