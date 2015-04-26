Calendar » Music at Trinity: Young Artists Showcase

April 26, 2015 from 3:30pm - 4:45pm

“Music at Trinity”

sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church of Santa Barbara

presents its annual

Young Artists Showcase

Sunday, APRIL 26, 2015 at 3:30 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church

1500 State Street (at Micheltorena), Santa Barbara

Admission Free – goodwill donations welcome

For additional information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

With the spring season here, the 2014/15 Music at Trinity community concert series will feature young musical talent in its annual Young Artists Showcase on Sunday, April 26, 2015 at 3:30 p.m. This annual concert opportunity for young musicians (high-school age and younger) celebrates the rich classical music education of our greater Santa Barbara community. The Music at Trinity concert committee invites excelling students from a variety of disciplines in voice, strings, winds, brass, and piano to perform in the marvelous acoustic of Trinity Episcopal Church. Come and be uplifted by the talent and dedication of these promising young musicians!

Music at Trinity concerts are admission free. Goodwill offerings are welcome and encouraged in support of its performers and the series, which Trinity Episcopal Church offers to the community. Visit the Trinity Episcopal Church facebook page or website, sbtrinity.org, for the most current concert information.

# # #