Calendar » Music for Changing Times Benefit Concert

May 13, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Part of a weeklong festival of music events at Rubicon Theatre Company: Music for Changing Times: Looking Back/Moving Forward.

Can music change history, or is music a reflection of changing times? The week culminates with a landmark event bringing together multiple generations of artists to raise consciousness and pass the torch. Through the prism of music, multimedia and narrative, we will look at the intersection between music and issues of equality, peace and the environment. Performers include Noel Stookey, Peter Yarrow, winners of the songwriting competition, and others to be announced, with a rousing number by Jason Robert Brown performed by the Rubicon Harmonix and a local youth chorus.

Rubicon Theatre Company, in association with Music2Life, presents a new weeklong series of events in Ventura, California, May 8 – 13, 2017, called MUSIC FOR CHANGING TIMES: LOOKING BACK/MOVING FORWARD celebrating the power of music to effect positive social change. Events include concerts with legacy artists and emerging artists, a national songwriting competition for artists 18 to 38 with an evening of performances by the Top 10 finalists and an awards ceremony, a master class for artist-activists, and the first public presentation of a theatrical concert-in-the-making. This inaugural series is curated and hosted by five-time Grammy Award-winner Noel Paul Stookey.

Other artists scheduled to participate as performers, judges or instructors include Grammy winners Peter Yarrow (Peter, Paul and Mary) and George Grove (The Kingston Trio); Tony nominee and LADCC winner Dan Wheetman of Marley’s Ghost; Jimmy Messina of Buffalo Springfield, Poco, and Loggins and Messina; songwriter Dave Gibson (whose new duet performed by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill debuted on Monday’s CMA Awards); Golden Globe Award-winning singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom; Tariqh (music director for Josh Groban and Stevie Wonder); Perla Battala (a long-time associate of Leonard Cohen and Ojai-based solo artist); Tony Award-winning producer and music manager Normand Kurtz of Dartmouth Management (Christina Aguilera, David Bowie and others); music manager Mark Hartley (Partner, Fitzgerald Hartley Co., music agent) Ira Goldenring of Paradigm Agency; and The Lonesome Travelers (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominees).