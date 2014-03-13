Calendar » Music from the Continent of Spices

March 13, 2014 from 8pm

The UC Santa Barbara Department of Music proudly announces the UCSB India Ensemble’s Winter Quarter Concert. Director Scott Marcus once again leads this popular collaboration of musicians, vocalists and dancers in a celebration of music from India.

Past performances have included student recitals of Homnath Upadhyaya and Ashwin Rode. Audiences can also expect to see arrangement performed on the sitar and tabla, along with vocal presentations of traditional Indian songs.

Under the studied direction of professor Scott Marcus, the UCSB India Ensemble is sure to delight as students and seasoned musicians come together in what promises to be another rousing, crowd-pleasing revel of music from the continent of spices.