Calendar » Music in the Galleries

February 8, 2018 from 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

During the month of February the Museum galleries will be enriched by a series of musical performances provided in partnership with UCSB and Westmont College. Covering a range of cultures, time periods, styles, and instruments, these pieces will be performed by members of the UCSB and Westmont Music Department faculty and students, as part of a combined desire to offer music and art together as an opportunity for solace, beauty and comfort in our community.