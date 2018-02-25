Music in the Galleries
During the month of February the Museum galleries will be enriched by a series of musical performances provided in partnership with UCSB and Westmont College. Covering a range of cultures, time periods, styles, and instruments, these pieces will be performed by members of the UCSB and Westmont Music Department faculty and students, as part of a combined desire to offer music and art together as an opportunity for solace, beauty and comfort in our community.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: February 25, 2018 2 pm - 4 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/musicinthegalleries