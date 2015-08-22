Calendar » Music in the Garden

August 22, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Lotusland Main Lawn is center stage for an exclusive performance by the New West Guitar Group, with acclaimed vocalist Sara Gazarek. Join us for a unique opportunity to enjoy vibrant acoustic rhythms and a superb vocal performance in the magical landscape of Lotusland. The NWGG has developed a wide-spread reputation as one of the premier guitar ensembles in the world. Featuring guitarists Perry Smith, John Storie and Will Brahm, NWGG performs classic pop covers, jazz standards and exciting originals. Sara Gazarek is a strikingly original artist with limitless potential. Blessed with a gorgeous, translucent voice and a supple sense of time, Gazarek is steeped in the jazz tradition, but is not afraid to embrace the music that moves her generation.

Cash bar. Three or more per car, each receives a free drink.

Tickets are available now 805.969.3767or www.lotusland.org