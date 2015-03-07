Calendar » Music Night at the Carriage Museum

March 7, 2015 from 5pm - 8pm

Music Night at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum

Come enjoy an evening of food, drink, music and song, showcasing the Santa Barbara High School Choirs at the historical Santa Barbara Carriage Museum. The singers will delight you with a preview of their spring concert and Italian Tour repertoires. The evening includes a live auction with a featured luxury catamaran sunset cruise including gourmet food and drink. Our emcee for the evening will be local celebrity and newscaster Paula Lopez.

The silent auction will include offerings from Marriot, local entertainment venues, eateries, and goods and service providers.

California cuisine will be catered by Nana’s Homemade Tacos

Join us March 7th from 5-8pm and help support the SBHS Choirs!

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance or at the door.

Space is limited so reserve your tickets early.

For more information contact Gloria Cavallero (805) 687-9957 [email protected]