Music Now!
April 19, 2018 from 7:00pm
Hear and see our diverse lineup of acts, with genres such as singer-songwriter, oldies, electronica, instrumentals, hip-hop, punk, rock, modern indie chamber pop, mood music, and more. Featuring feature Joveth Jorquia as our closing act.
Tickets: $15 general, $10 students/seniors
Call the Garvin Theatre 805-965-5935
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sallygill
- Starts: April 19, 2018 7:00pm
- Price: $10-$15
- Location: Garvin Theatre, SBCC West Campus
- Website: http://www.sbcc.edu/newsandevents/041918_musicnow.php