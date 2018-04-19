Calendar » Music Now!

April 19, 2018 from 7:00pm

Hear and see our diverse lineup of acts, with genres such as singer-songwriter, oldies, electronica, instrumentals, hip-hop, punk, rock, modern indie chamber pop, mood music, and more. Featuring feature Joveth Jorquia as our closing act.

Tickets: $15 general, $10 students/seniors

Call the Garvin Theatre 805-965-5935