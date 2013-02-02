Calendar » Music of the Night

February 2, 2013 from 7:00pm

CLOSING NIGHT! Santa Barbara High School’s annual Broadway Revue, Music of the Night, returns for its thirteenth season! Music of the Night is cast, directed, choreographed and produced entirely by student directors. This year our cast of 34 students will perform production numbers from Broadway musicals, among them: "The Addams Family," "Beauty and the Beast," "Avenue Q," "West Side Story," "Oliver!" and more...