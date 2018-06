Calendar » Music on the BlushSB Patio

July 23, 2016 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

BlushSB will be hosting ‪#‎MusiconThePatio‬ once again this Saturday, 7/23 from 5 - 8pm. Step Away is a Funk//R&B//Jazz band that is ready to jam out with us on patio! Brunch, Dinner, Drink and light night specials will be available. See you there! ‪