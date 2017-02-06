Calendar » Music Times I/II

February 6, 2017 from 10:45 am - 11:45 am

Class explores the power of rhythm, melody, tonality and beat. Students learn how music nurtures children's physical, social, emotional, and intellectual development while strengthening the bond between parent and child. Participants are exposed to various genres of music, play a variety of instruments, listen to stories with dramatization and puppets, and learn songs, rhymes, sign language and finger plays in an interactive environment. Students also learn how music can be used as a tool to guide daily routines and transitions.

Classes run weekly from 2/6/2017 - 4/24/2017. Due to holiday there will be no class held on February 20 and March 27.