Calendar » Musica Primavera

March 18, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us for a concert fundraiser benefiting the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara

Music Ministry. It will be an evening of South American music featuring guest soloist

Eduardo Villa, Grammy winning artist Tony Ybarra, Adelfos Enseble, and the FPCSB

Chancel Choir.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students. Tickets can purchased at the

door or online at Eventbrite.

7:00pm on Saturday, March 18th

First Presbyterian Church

21 E. Constance St

Santa Barbara, CA

More Info: /www.eventbrite.com/e/musica-primavera-an-evening-of-south