Musical Experience Benefiting Doctors Without Walls - Santa Barbara Street Medicine
May 4, 2018 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
UnderGround Sounds an eclectic pop up music project led by Tariqh Akoni features Randy Tico (bass), Mario Calire (drums) and special guest vocalist Jamie Drake! Thanks to SB WineTherapy who will donate a portion of sales to Doctors Without Walls - Santa Barbara Street Medicine. In partnership w/SB Music Foundation Presents. NO COVER
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UnderGround Sounds, Santa Barbara Music Foundation Presents, Wine Therapy, Doctors Without Walls - Santa Barbara Street Medicine
- Starts: May 4, 2018 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Wine Therapy, 732 State Street
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2049517721966224/
